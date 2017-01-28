Don't Take Law in Own Hands: Rajasthan Minister on Bhansali Assault

Jaipur: Rajasthan home minister GC Kataria on Saturday responded to reports of right wing activists allegedly assaulting director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that law should be respected.

"In such case, anger is instinctive but it shouldn't be done outside purview of law," he said.

Bhansali and his crew were assaulted by members of the Rajput Karni Sena over alleged distortion of facts in the director's next venture, Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday during the film’s shooting in Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort.

Meanwhile, five people who were detained for the assault have been released, police said on Saturday.

Trouble began when the film was being shot at the historic fort, eyewitnesses said. Activists of Rajput Karni Sena had gathered at the site and demanded stoppage of the shooting. They stormed the set and damaged some chairs and other objects, forcing stoppage of the shooting. After the incident, the director decided not to go ahead with the shooting in the state.

The organization has defended its actions. "Under our nose, on land of Rajputs, they tampered with history of our ancestors," said Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder, Rajput Karni Sena.

"They said same thing during Jodha-Akhbar. Things that didn't exist in history shouldn't be shown in films," he added.

"Kya Sanjay Leela Bhansali ki haisiyat hai Germany jaake Hitler ke khilaf film banane ki (Will Sanjay Leela Bhansali dare to go to Germany and make a film against Hitler)?" he asked.