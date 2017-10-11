DOTE Tamil Nadu Board Exams Time Table 2017 Released at tndte.gov.in; Exams Start Oct 25

DOTE Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2017 date sheet has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) on its official website - tndte.gov.in.DOTE will be conducting the board exams in the months of October and November 2017 for students of various streams in engineering programs as well as various industry-led diplomas in full-time, sandwich and part-time courses.Candidates who will be appearing for the same can download the official date sheet by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - tndte.gov.in: Click on DOWNLOAD BOARD EXAM TIMETABLE – OCT 2017: Click on DOWNLOAD BOARD EXAM TIMETABLE – OCT 2017 again on the next page: It will take you to another page where you can click on your stream and check the timetable: Download your relevant timetable and take a print out for further reference: http://112.133.214.77/timetable/The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu has notified that even in the event of declaration of holiday, the date of examinations will not change unless there’s written order for the same from the directorate’s office.The October Board Exams will commence from October 25th 2017 and go on till mid of November 2017. The exams will be conducted for all semesters in two shifts viz: 9:30 AM to 12:30 pm and 2:15 pm to 5:15 pm. The board will release the admit cards soon and candidates can download the same before the exam dates.