Rain Fury Brings Kolkata to Its Knees, Situation Likely to Get Worse

Heavy rain coupled with gusty winds on Monday wreaked havoc in Kolkata and southern parts of West Bengal, killing at least one person and leaving many homeless.Met officials said the situation is likely to get worse with more thundershowers likely on Tuesday. The meteorological department has said that the sudden showers have been caused due to low pressure over Gangetic Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and Odisha.“Situation will likely get worse due to upper air cyclonic circulation in Bengal and in Jharkhand,” sources said.The bad weather forced the Air Traffic Control at the NSCB International Airport to divert nearly 30 flights enroute to Kolkata. Departures were also affected as flights were delayed due to rough weather and waterlogging on some runways. Several trains were also delayed and commuters had to face a harrowing time.The incessant rain also affected normal life in the city as waterlogged streets and blocked roads led to huge snarls during the rush hours. Uprooted trees at Loudon St-Short St crossing, Minto Park, Lake View Road and RB Avenue also added to the chaos.Traffic had to be diverted in many areas, and senior municipal corporation officials had to personally monitor the situation at major junctions.Severe waterlogging was reported in and around the city with areas like Ultadanga, Central Avenue, Shyambazar, Garia, Esplanade, Barasat, Lake Town and Behala being the worst affected.The Kolkata Municipal Corporation had to install water pumps at many areas to clear the roads. There were also reports of a house collapsing and accidents due to open potholes.Apart from Kolkata, Howrah, Murshidabad, Hooghly, Burdwan, East Midnapur, West Midnapur, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Nadia, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas were also inundated.According to a statement issued by the Met department, the rainfall at most places will be heavy to very heavy (7-20 cm) and extremely heavy (above 20 cm) at a few isolated places during the next 24 hours. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off west Bengal coast during next 24 hours,” it said.Special control rooms have been set up at the state secretariat and all officials and employees of the Disaster management have been asked to keep a close watch on the situation.