Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) UG 2nd & 4th Semester Results 2017 Published on braouonline.in
This year the Under Graduate degree examinations (B.A / B.Com / B.Sc) were held in the month of April, May and June, 2017. The results of each of the programs are being announced on a daily basis.
The Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has announced the results for UG 2nd and 4th Semester examination on their official website - braouonline.in. This year the Under Graduate degree examinations (B.A / B.Com / B.Sc) were held in the month of April, May and June, 2017. The results of each of the programs are being announced on a daily basis. Candidates who had appeared for the 2nd and 4th Semester exams can check their results on the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to Check BRAOU UG 2nd & 4th Semester Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website of BRAOU - braouonline.in
Step 2: Click on the link “BRAOU UG 2nd / 4th Semester Result 2017”
Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket number and Year in the space provided and Click Submit
Step 4: Download the results and Take a printout for further reference
The students who want to go for revaluation of their answer sheets can apply for the same before 18th August 2017. Mark Sheets for the 2nd and 4th Semester Results 2017 will be made available shortly by the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University. Students who failed in one subject can apply for supplementary exams once the date is announced by the University.
Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, also known as Telangana Open University, is a public university in the city of Hyderabad. It was formerly known as Andhra Pradesh Open University. It was established in August in the year 1982. The university is very flexible related to admission procedures and it is of great help to those who missed the opportunities for higher education. The university caters specially to women, working people and those who want to improve their qualifications and skills professionally. It specially focuses on the higher education of socially disadvantaged and geographically isolated people.
