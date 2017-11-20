DRDO Diamond Jubilee Celebrations 2018 – Robotics Expositions & Essay Competition; Submit Entries before Dec 5
DRDO is organizing Mega Events like DRDO Robotics & Unmanned Systems Expositions, National Level Essay Competition, amongst many other for students across India to get recognized at a National platform and celebrate this historical feat.
DRDO Diamond Jubilee Celebrations 2018 – Robotics Expositions & National Level Essay Competition; Submit Entries before 5 December 2017
Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence is gearing up for Mega Events for its Diamond Jubilee Celebrations next year – 2018, when the organization will turn 60 Years.
DRDO is organizing Mega Events like DRDO Robotics & Unmanned Systems Expositions, National Level Essay Competition, amongst many other for students across India to get recognized at a National platform and celebrate this historical feat.
As per the official notification, the DRDO Robotics & Unmanned Systems Expositions aims at giving a National level recognition & visibility to all participants and give them exposure to fraternity of robotics & unmanned systems.
DRDO has also suggested a ‘Possibility to work with DRDO on cutting edge technologies’ for the deserving participants. The last date to apply for the same is 15th December 2017 and candidates who possess the skill and technical know-how must apply for DRDO Robotics & Unmanned Systems Expositions. Details of the same can be read at: https://rac.gov.in/druse/
For the DRDO National Level Essay Competition, interested candidates must send their entries before 5th December 2017. There are two categories for students to apply for this National Level competition viz:
Category-I – 1000 Words - Age 9-12 years
Category-II – 2000 Words - Candidates pursuing Undergraduate and Postgraduate Graduates.
Topic – “'DRDO: Achievements and Way Ahead”
Medium – Hindi/English
As per the official notification, the National Level Essay-Writing Competition is aimed at motivating, “'the students of this country towards defence technology along with awareness about the achievements and progress made by DRDO for nation building in the past 60 years in various areas of military technology.”
More details for the same can be read at:
http://122.252.233.36:8080/drdo60/pdfFiles/comp_essay.pdf
