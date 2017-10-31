DRDO Recruitment 2017: 140 CVRDE Ex-ITI Trade Apprentices Posts, Last Date 15th Nov 2017
Candidates from general or unreserved category have to attach a crossed postal order of ₹30/- with application drawn in favour of ‘The Director, CVRDE, Avadi, Chennai’
The last date to submit the offline application is 15th November 2017, 10:00AM.
DRDO Recruitment 2017 notification to fill 140 vacancies for the post of Ex-ITI Trade Apprentices in Tamil Nadu for Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) has been released by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The last date to submit the offline application is 15th November 2017, 10:00AM. Candidates eligible and interested can apply for the same by following the steps given below:
How to Apply for DRDO Recruitment 2017 CVDRE Ex-ITI Trade Apprentices?
Offline Application Process:
Step 1 – Download application form from: http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10301_103_1617b.pdf
Step 2 – Fill the application form
Step 3 – Attach photo and document and a crossed postal order
Step 4 – Post it to the address given below:
The Director,
CVRDE, Avadi,
Chennai- 600054.
Candidates applying have to write ‘APPLICATION FOR Ex – ITI TRADE APPRENTICE’ on the envelope in Block Letters.
Online Application Process:
Step 1 – Visit the official website for apprenticeship - http://apprenticeship.gov.in
Step 2 – Register yourself as an Apprentice
Step 3 – Select Establishment as ‘Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment’
Step 4 – Select State as ‘Tamil Nadu’
Step 5 – Select District as ‘Thiruvallur’
Step 6 – Complete the application process by entering the requisite details
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Application Fee:
Candidates from general or unreserved category have to attach a crossed postal order of ₹30/- with application drawn in favour of ‘The Director, CVRDE, Avadi, Chennai’
Candidates of reserved or SC/ST/PH/PC are exempted from any fee.
Number of Vacancies:
Listed below is the bifurcation of 140 vacancies as per their job title:
1. Fitter - 35
2. Turner - 07
3. Welder - 06
4. Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 15
5. Electrician - 20
6. Mechanist - 15
7. Carpenter - 05
8. COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) - 25
9. Draughtsman - 10
10. Auto Electrician - 02
Eligibility:
The candidate should have qualified ITI in a relevant stream from an institute recognized by NCVT. Also, candidates appeared or appearing for final examination can apply by showing admit card verified by the relevant authority.
Stipend:
Stipend for the post of Welder and COPA is ₹7767/-
Stipend for other trades is ₹8166/-
Selection Process:
Selection for different posts will be based on qualification and interview.
Job Duration:
The training will last for 1 year.
How to Apply for DRDO Recruitment 2017 CVDRE Ex-ITI Trade Apprentices?
Offline Application Process:
Step 1 – Download application form from: http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10301_103_1617b.pdf
Step 2 – Fill the application form
Step 3 – Attach photo and document and a crossed postal order
Step 4 – Post it to the address given below:
The Director,
CVRDE, Avadi,
Chennai- 600054.
Candidates applying have to write ‘APPLICATION FOR Ex – ITI TRADE APPRENTICE’ on the envelope in Block Letters.
Online Application Process:
Step 1 – Visit the official website for apprenticeship - http://apprenticeship.gov.in
Step 2 – Register yourself as an Apprentice
Step 3 – Select Establishment as ‘Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment’
Step 4 – Select State as ‘Tamil Nadu’
Step 5 – Select District as ‘Thiruvallur’
Step 6 – Complete the application process by entering the requisite details
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Application Fee:
Candidates from general or unreserved category have to attach a crossed postal order of ₹30/- with application drawn in favour of ‘The Director, CVRDE, Avadi, Chennai’
Candidates of reserved or SC/ST/PH/PC are exempted from any fee.
Number of Vacancies:
Listed below is the bifurcation of 140 vacancies as per their job title:
1. Fitter - 35
2. Turner - 07
3. Welder - 06
4. Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 15
5. Electrician - 20
6. Mechanist - 15
7. Carpenter - 05
8. COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) - 25
9. Draughtsman - 10
10. Auto Electrician - 02
Eligibility:
The candidate should have qualified ITI in a relevant stream from an institute recognized by NCVT. Also, candidates appeared or appearing for final examination can apply by showing admit card verified by the relevant authority.
Stipend:
Stipend for the post of Welder and COPA is ₹7767/-
Stipend for other trades is ₹8166/-
Selection Process:
Selection for different posts will be based on qualification and interview.
Job Duration:
The training will last for 1 year.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kidambi Srikanth: Gopi Sir Believed in Me More Than Anybody Else
- Anoushka on Restoring Shiraz, Exposure of Indian Classical Music and Sexism
- You'll Be Shocked By This Crazy Photo Of Sunny Leone Doing The Most Surprising Thing To Daniel Weber
- Deepika Padukone Slays In A Sabyasachi Outfit At Padmavati 3D Trailer Launch Event
- Zimbabwe vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, Second Test, Day 3, Bulawayo