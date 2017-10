DRDO Recruitment 2017: 140 CVRDE Ex-ITI Trade Apprentices Posts, Last Date 15th Nov 2017

DRDO Recruitment 2017 notification to fill 140 vacancies for the post of Ex-ITI Trade Apprentices in Tamil Nadu for Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) has been released by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The last date to submit the offline application is 15th November 2017, 10:00AM. Candidates eligible and interested can apply for the same by following the steps given below:Fill the application formAttach photo and document and a crossed postal orderPost it to the address given below:The Director,CVRDE, Avadi,Chennai- 600054.Candidates applying have to write ‘APPLICATION FOR Ex – ITI TRADE APPRENTICE’ on the envelope in Block Letters.Visit the official website for apprenticeship - http://apprenticeship.gov.in Register yourself as an ApprenticeSelect Establishment as ‘Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment’Select State as ‘Tamil Nadu’Select District as ‘Thiruvallur’Complete the application process by entering the requisite detailsDownload the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceCandidates from general or unreserved category have to attach a crossed postal order of ₹30/- with application drawn in favour of ‘The Director, CVRDE, Avadi, Chennai’Candidates of reserved or SC/ST/PH/PC are exempted from any fee.Listed below is the bifurcation of 140 vacancies as per their job title:1. Fitter - 352. Turner - 073. Welder - 064. Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 155. Electrician - 206. Mechanist - 157. Carpenter - 058. COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) - 259. Draughtsman - 1010. Auto Electrician - 02The candidate should have qualified ITI in a relevant stream from an institute recognized by NCVT. Also, candidates appeared or appearing for final examination can apply by showing admit card verified by the relevant authority.Stipend for the post of Welder and COPA is ₹7767/-Stipend for other trades is ₹8166/-Selection for different posts will be based on qualification and interview.The training will last for 1 year.