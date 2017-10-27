DRDO Recruitment 2017: JRF Walk-in Interviews to be Held on Nov 14 & 15

DRDO Recruitment 2017 under Ministry of Defence will conduct walk-in interviews at Chandigarh to fill 10 posts for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the Defence Research and Development Organisation as mentioned via. Advt. key 10301/11/0264/1718, on davp.nic.in.The DRDO will conduct walk-in-interviews on 14th November 2017 and 15th November 2017 at SASE RDC, Him Parisar, Plot no 1, Sector 37-A, Chandigarh for different posts of Junior Research Fellows.Candidates need to submit their applications by 10:00 am. Screening will be done between 10-11 AM and the interview process is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am for the shortlisted candidates.Candidates will be selected on the basis of their NET/GATE scores and minimum qualification marks and interview.Candidates have to bring a type written application form with complete bio-data and attested copies of qualifications certificates, caste certificates, experience certificates and publications if any of candidate. The application has to be addressed to Director, Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), Research and Development Center (RDC), Him Parisar, Sector 37 A, Chandigarh (UT).At the top-right corner of the application, a recent passport size photograph and a crossed Indian Postal order of Rs 10 in favour Director SASE-RDC, Him Parisar, Sector 37-A Chandigarh have to be attached. Candidate from SC ST OBC are relaxed from paying this amount. Candidates already working should have an NOC from their current employer. All original documents should be carried along.The cut-off date for age-limit is 31st October 2017 and the maximum age of a candidate should be 28. Age relaxation of 5 years given to SC, ST and OBC candidates.Academic Eligibility:. Post Graduate Science degree in first division, NET/GATE in the field of remote sensing/GIS.. First Class in BE/ B. Tech in Mechanical, EEE, ECE, CSE with valid GATE Score or ME/ M.Tech in Mechanical, with NET/GATE.– Visit the website - http://www.davp.nic.in– Enter adv.no '10301/11/0264/1718' the in search box– Read the advertisement notice in detail- http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10301_264_1718b.pdf