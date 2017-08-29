GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Drenchury Bazaar, Malabaad Hill, Whirley... Mumbai Drowns as Heavy Rains Lash City

As heavy rains lash Mumbai, causing severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and resulting in traffic snarls, News18 has decided to give an interesting twist to the names of popular areas of the Maximum City, in order to reflect the deluge in the city.

Updated:August 29, 2017, 5:12 PM IST
The Met department has predicted that the next 48 hours of the rains would be a bad period and has advised people not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. (Network18 Creatives)
As heavy rains lash Mumbai, causing severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and resulting in traffic snarls, News18 has decided to give an interesting twist to the names of popular areas of the Maximum City, in order to reflect the deluge in the city. The age-old story of the financial capital has local trains plying on Western Railways being cancelled and multiple flights being delayed by several minutes.

Drenchury Bazaar copy

Malabaad Hill copy

Marain Drive copy

Mud Island copy

Saki Nauka copy

Sinking Road copy

Ville Pourle copy

Washi copy

Whirley

Andheri Wet
