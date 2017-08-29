Drenchury Bazaar, Malabaad Hill, Whirley... Mumbai Drowns as Heavy Rains Lash City
As heavy rains lash Mumbai, causing severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and resulting in traffic snarls, News18 has decided to give an interesting twist to the names of popular areas of the Maximum City, in order to reflect the deluge in the city.
The Met department has predicted that the next 48 hours of the rains would be a bad period and has advised people not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. (Network18 Creatives)
The age-old story of the financial capital has local trains plying on Western Railways being cancelled and multiple flights being delayed by several minutes.
