Drinking Cow Urine Rids One of Sins from Previous Life: Rajasthan HC Judge
New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court judge, who asked for the cow to be declared a national animal, has talked in detail about the benefits of cow in his 140-page judgment.
Justice Mahesh Chand Sharma, who incidentally retired on Wednesday, said in his verdict: "Nepal is a Hindu nation and has declared cow as national animal. India is a predominant agriculture country based in animal rearing. As per Article 48 and 51A (g) it is expected from the state government that they should take action to get a legal entity for cow in this country."
The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by an organisation which sought steps for the protection of cows.
What the Judgment says
- Drinking cow urine rids one of sins from previous life
- Need cow urine for medicinal purposes
- The animal absorbs cosmic energy through its horns
- Its bones are useful even for tantric purposes
- Cow is a hospital in itself
- Uttarakhand HC has recently said that River Ganga and Yamuna should be declared as legal person. Similarly, cows should be given that status
Sharma outside court
- Peacock is a Bramhachari and it does not have sex with a female peacock. The peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock. Even lord Krishna carried the feather of a peacock on his head
- There cannot be a more heinous crime than this (cow slaughter). Cow is like mother. She saves people from different diseases
- It (action against those who kill cows) is the voice of my soul, your soul, everybody's soul. Law has stemmed from “dharma' (religion) and not vice-versa
- Cow is the basis if the spirituality of all the Hindus and keeping this belief in mind, such direction were issued
