Drone-Like Object on Runway Hits Flight Operations at Delhi Airport

Flight operations were suspended for over half-an-hour at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi on Sunday after a "drone-like object" was spotted in one of the runways.Sources said the "drone-like object" was spotted by an Air Asia pilot around 7.10 pm. Many flights were diverted as the operations were suspended for about 45 minutes, the sources said. Flight operations resumed at 7.55 pm after clearance from the Delhi Police, they added.Two Air India flights diverted to Lucknow and Ahmedabad, and one flight each of GoAir and IndiGo diverted to Jaipur were now returning to Delhi.Airport security sources said the pilot while landing reported about the object. An airport spokesperson could not be contacted immediately.The airport, which has three runways, is the busiest in the country and handles around 1,200 flight movements everyday. During peak time, the airport handles up to 70 flights per hour.