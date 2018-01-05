Drop in Tirumala Hundi Collection Due to Demonetisation
However, earning from "Online Hundi" was recorded more than last year. This year TTD earned Rs 15.36 crore as compared to Rs 10.53 crore last year.
File photo of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.
Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the Lord Venkateswara shrine, earned Rs 995.89 crore through cash offerings in "Hundi" from devotees during the year 2017.
However, the amount is Rs 50 crore less than the previous year. TTD attributes this drop to Demonetisation.
Speaking to media, TTD Executive officer, Anil Kumar Singhal said, "Last year Hundi earning was Rs 1046.28 crore. This time it is Rs 50.39 crore less, due to demonetised notes that were deposited and are of no use."
However, earning from "Online Hundi" was recorded more than last year. This year TTD earned Rs 15.36 crore as compared to Rs 10.53 crore last year.
According to TTD, 2.73 crore devotees visited the shrine during the financial year.
A total Rs 10.66 crore laddoos, the sweet given as 'prasadam', were sold in this duration.
