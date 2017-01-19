DRT Allows Banks to Recover Rs 6,203 Crore Debt From Vijay Mallya

Bengaluru: The Debt Recovery Tribunal(DCT) on Thursday allowed bankers to start proceedings to recover Rs 6,203 crore debt plus interest at 11.5 per cent from July 26, 2013 from beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya.

DRT also ordered attachment and recovery of industrialist Vijay Mallya's properties for defaulting on bank loans by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.

"I hereby ask the bankers to start the process of recovery of Rs 6,203 crore at the interest rate of 11.5 per cent per annum from Mallya and his companies including UBHL, Kingfisher Finvest and Kingfisher Airlines," DRT Presiding Officer K Sreenivasan said in his order.

DCT was hearing pleas of a 17-bank consortium led by SBI against beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya in the Kingfisher Airlines case.

"The Tribunal has allowed our petitions against Mallya's Kingfisher and issued an order to attach their properties for recovering the amount (Rs.6, 203 crore) with interest," counsel for the consortium told reporters.

The order brings an end to the nearly three-year legal battle in the Tribunal by the consortium, comprising 17 banks, to recover the money owed to them by the defunct airlines.

The presiding officer in a recent directive had reserved orders on the Original Application filed by the consortium and also 30-odd Interlocutory Applications, including several by Mallya and his companies, without specifying any date.

The lenders had moved the DRT in 2013 to recover dues from the defunct airline.

SBI had filed three other applications also, including one seeking Mallyas arrest and impounding his passport, for "defaulting" on loans.

Mallya, who left the country on March 2, 2016, was declared Proclaimed Offender by a special PMLA court in Mumbai on a plea of Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe against him in the alleged bank loan default case.