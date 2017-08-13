Drunk Driver Rams Mercedes Into Ex-Tihar DG’s Car, Arrested

A 19-year-old Mercedes driver was arrested for allegedly ramming his car into another vehicle at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, the police said on Saturday.Dhruv Bagla, accompanied by his friend Karan Singh, was driving from Connaught Place's Outer Circle towards Kasturba Gandhi Marg when he was flagged by the police at a picket at around 10.30 PM last night, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) BK Singh.Bagla slowed the car and then accelerated and reached the Tolstoy Marg-Kasturba Gandhi Marg red light. While he was allegedly trying to jump the red light, he ended up ramming into the Swift car that was coming from the India Gate and going towards the Ranjit Singh flyover.The Swift car belonged to ex-DG of Tihar Ajay Agarwal and its driver, Mahipal, was en route to pick him from the New Delhi Railway Station, police said.Mahipal was injured and the vehicle was completely mangled from the front, they said.A case was registered on the statement of Mahipal following which police arrested Bagla.After the incident, Mahipal, Bagla and Singh were taken to a hospital for medical examination, police said, adding Mahipal was treated for his injuries there.On the basis of the medical examination, it was found that Bagla and his friend were under the influence of alcohol, they said.Bagla was arrested and later released on bail. His father is into the business of buying and selling second-hand cars, they added.