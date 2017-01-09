Drunk-Driving, the Dangerous New Menace on Lucknow Streets

Lucknow: You definitely need a life insurance if you want to drive your vehicle in the state capital. With a significant increase in the partying culture in Lucknow, the roads of state capital are also witnessing horrific accidents mostly due to drunken driving.

With absolutely zero checking for drunk driving, barring a few occasions, the Lucknow police is unable to curb the menace as of now.

The latest case is of an Ex-MLA son and his friend whose father is a renowned businessman, rammed their red coloured Hyundai i20 car in a road-side shelter (Rain Basera) killing five innocent people and seriously injuring more than half a dozen people in the Dalibagh area.

The incident took place at around 1:30 am on Sunday when around 80 labourers were sleeping inside the shelters.

According to the police, the driver of the car, along with his four companions, was driving under influence of alcohol. The deceased were identified as Prithvi Raj, Nanku, Abdul and Gokharan.

Another such incident took place in the wee hours of 12th July 2016 when a high-end SUV worth more than 2 crores rupees crashed into a dumper while negotiating a curve in Vipin Khand, Gomtinagar. The driver of the SUV, a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG worth Rs 2 crore, was critically injured.

Another drunk-driving car crash took place on the intervening night of 2nd and 3rd July 2016 in Gomti Nagar area when four drunk boys rammed their car from wrong side, in a white Tata Indigo car, seriously injuring the driver and occupant in the backseat of the car.