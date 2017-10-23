In a horrific video that surfaced on Monday, a 20-year-old drunk man can be seen raping a woman in broad daylight on a footpath in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.The incident took place on Sunday around 2pm and the auto-rickshaw driver who shot the video took it to the police immediately.In the video, the victim can be seen sitting on the footpath near the quarters in Railway New Colony and a man, wearing a blue shirt, raping her.What is even more shocking is that while the auto-rickshaw driver was shooting the video, he didn’t pause to help the woman or apprehend the rapist. Moreover, a number of passers-by who can be seen walking on the footpath, too did not bother to help the victim.Police have now arrested the culprit and have informed the victim’s family about the incident. She is currently being treated at a local hospital.