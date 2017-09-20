Drunk Man Runs Over Amateur Filmmaker for Objecting to His Smoking

A drunk man ran over 21-year-old amateur documentary filmmaker with his car after he objected his smoking in public.The incident allegedly happened in the early hours of September 17. The victim, Gurpreet Singh, died due to his injuries in hospital on Wednesday.Police have identified the accused as Rohit Mahanto.According to Gurpreet's brother Harpreet Singh, the accused was drunk at the time of the incident and got into an argument with Gurpeet before trying to run him over with his car.Harpeet told CNN-News18 that Gurpreet along with his friend Maninder went to AIIMS to find a location for their documentary on the night life of people who live on the footpath. After that, they were having dinner when Mahanto in complete drunken state approached them.Mahanto was smoking and on approaching Gurpeet, puffed cigarette smoke on Gurpreet, Harpreet alleged.When Gupreet objected to this, the drunkard started arguing with him and abusing him. He also made some derogatory remarks about Sikhism.Following the argument, Gurpreet and his friend left on their bike. Mahanto followed them on his car and tried to run them over. He first hit their bike, then an auto followed by an Ola cab.Gurpreet was rushed to the hospital where he was put on the ventilator, only to succumb to his injuries on Wednesday.According to the police, they received a call about road accident at 4 am on September 17. Two bikers were injured and admitted in AIIMS Trauma Centre."Because the bikers were not in the condition to speak, we took the statement of the cab driver and registered the case under 279 and 337 IPC,” the police said.On Wednesday, Maninder, who was injured in the accident and was admitted into hospital, recovered enough to give a statement to police.“On the basis of his statement we will take appropriate action," police said. Following Gurpreet’s death, the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder may be added to the case, police sources said.