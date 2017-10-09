DSSSB DTC Tier 1 Admit Card 2017 Released at dsssbonline.nic.in; Exam on Oct 15

DSSSB DTC Tier 1 Admit Card 2017 has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on its official website - dsssbonline.nic.in.DSSSB had released a recruitment notice to recruit candidates for the posts of Assistant Forman, Manager (Information Technology), Deputy Manager (Personnel), Manager (Mechanical) and Deputy Manager (Traffic) for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the state of Delhi.The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board Tier 1 examination is scheduled for 15th October 2017 and candidates who have applied for the same can follow the instructions below to download their admit card:: Visit the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in: Click on Generate/Print eAdmit Card: Enter your application number, date of birth, security code and submit: Download your e-Admit Card and take a print out: https://dsssbonline.nic.in/AdmitCardEntry.aspx/The DSSSB DTC Tier 1 Exam 2017 timing is 10:30AM – 12:30PM.Candidates must carry their e-admit card to the examination centre along with an original identity proof and take a photocopy of the same. Prefer to carry your Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or Voters ID card and its copy. The same needs to be furnished and submitted at the examination centre. Candidates must reach the exam center at least 15-30 minutes before the exam time to avoid last minute hassles.The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) had released an advertisement where it had invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Foreman, Manager (Information Technology), Deputy Manager (Personnel), Manager (Mechanical) and Deputy Manager (Traffic) in DTC – Delhi Transport Corporation. Candidates who will clear the DSSSB DTC Tier 1 2017 exam will qualify for the next round i.e. Tier 2 exam which will be followed by interview for final selection.