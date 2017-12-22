DSSSB Recruitment 2017: 9000 Teaching Posts, Apply from 5th Jan 2018

DSSSB Recruitment 2017 notification to recruit 9,000 Teaching candidates for Directorate of Education Govt. of NCT of Delhi has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on its official website - delhi.gov.in. The application process for the same will commence from 5th January 2018 and candidates must apply for the recruitment on or before 31st January 2018, 5 pm.There are over 65 different posts of teachers for different subjects from Pre-primary to Primary to TGT that total to about 9000 vacancies in the state of Delhi NCT. The application window will open on Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board - DSSSB’s official website http://dsssbonline.nic.in on 5th January 2018 and the link will be disabled on 31st January 2018 at 5PM. The application process is online only and offline applications will not be entertained.Male Candidates of Unreserved Category and OBC need to pay an application fee of ₹100. Female candidates and candidates from Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Physically Handicapped & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the Application fee.The eligibility criterion and pay scale differ for different teaching posts, therefore candidates must check the official advertisement at the url given below to ascertain their eligibility and know the grade pay pertaining to relevant job position:http://delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/89e1980043c653969595fd115eec0808/advertisement+no.+04-17.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&lmod=-353980737Candidates will be selected through Tier-I and Tier-II exam scheme followed by a Skill Test wherever applicable.The examination questions will be bilingual viz in Hindi and English language except for language papers.DSSSB has also clarified that there will be no provision of re-evaluation / re-checking of Answer Sheets / Answer Scripts of the exam papers.DSSSB will organize the Tier-I and Tier-II examination in the state of Delhi NCT only. Aadhaar Card has been made mandatory for the candidates to apply and appear for the exams.