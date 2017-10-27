DSSSB Recruitment 2017 Online Application Process Starts November 1st 2017 at dsssbonline.nic.in
The last date for applying online for DSSSB Recruitment 2017 is 21st November 2017, 5 PM.
As per the official announcement, ‘Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected’.
DSSSB Recruitment 2017 advertisement has been released by the Delhi Government on behalf of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). According to Advertisement No. 03/17, DSSSB has invited applications to fill 835 vacancies for the posts of Grade II (DASS), Pharmacist (Homeopathic), Legal Assistant, Assistant Superintendent, Matron and Warders. The last date for applying online for DSSSB Recruitment 2017 is 21st November 2017, 5 PM.
As per the official announcement, ‘Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected’. As soon as application link will get active, eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website of DSSSB by following the steps given below.
How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2017 Online?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the relevant link for DSSSB Recruitment 2017
Step 3 – Enter your details to register online
Step 4 – Pay the application fees
Step 5 – Complete the application process
Step 6 - Download confirmation and take a print out for further reference
Candidates can read the detailed advertisement for DSSSB Recruitment 2017 here:
Selection Procedure for DSSSB Recruitment 2017:
Selection for various posts in DSSSB will be on the basis of written examination which will be conducted in two tiers and a skill test of candidates. Examination will be held in Hindi and English except for language concerned exam.
There is no process of questioning results of examinations conducted by DSSSB in any way like re-evaluation/re-checking of Answer Sheets/Answer Scripts.
Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification & Pay Scale:
The Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification & Pay Scale varies for different posts. Candidates must go through the advertisement as mentioned above, to know the relevant criteria for the job post they wish to apply for.
