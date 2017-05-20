DU Launches Special Drive to Enrol More African Students

New Delhi: With an aim to enrol more African students, the Delhi University has undertaken a slew of measures, such as extension of online registration for foreign nationals till May 31 and answering their queries via email.

The Foreign Students' Registry (FSR) of the DU has received over 300 applications from African nationals, the university said in a statement.

"To increase the number, the university will be extending online registration deadline for foreign nationals from 20 April to May 31," it said.

The FSR office will also answer queries from African students on fsr@du.ac.in and fsr_du@yahoo.com and respond to phone calls on 91-11-27666756.

"The varsity is committed to reaching out to international students which will result in strengthening social, cultural and political ties between the two countries," the varsity's registrar said in the statement.