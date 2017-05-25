DU May Change Admission Schedule if CBSE Delays Class 12 Results

New Delhi: As the confusion over marks moderation policy refuses to die down and dates of CBSE results remain unclear, a top Delhi University official told News18 on Thursday that if Class XII results get delayed beyond a few days, the university might consider changing the admission schedule.

“If the issue doesn’t reach a solution soon enough and the results are further delayed, we might have to make a change in the admission schedule,” said a source in the DU admission department.

The DU official added that so far there is no urgency as admissions in the university were slated for the later part of June.

“The situation isn’t urgent so far, but it will be a lie to say that the hullaballoo over CBSE results isn’t affecting us. It’s an unfortunate situation and is likely to affect our schedule,” the source explained, adding that up to 80% of the varsity’s students come from CBSE schools.

Delhi University had, last week, announced that the first admission list will be out on June 20. All applicants seeking admission to undergraduate courses and programs for which the admission is based on class 12 results are required to register online at ug.du.ac.in.

After the Delhi High Court told the CBSE to continue with its marks moderation policy, CBSE is likely to approach the Supreme Court against the order.

The policy, which deals with gracing marks to students, was scrapped by the school board in April.

The CBSE will file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court justifying its decision to scrap the moderation policy, sources told PTI.

CBSE chairman R K Chaturvedi had met Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain to seek legal opinion post the HC verdict. ASG Jain told News18 that grounds for challenging the HC judgment is underway.

"CBSE appears to have taken a tentative decision to file a Special Leave Petition, but things will be clear once the draft grounds are ready," said Jain.