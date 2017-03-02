DU Protest Live: ABVP Counter March Seeks Ban on 'Anti-Nationals'

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Thursday held a "protest march" in Delhi University (DU) campus, demanding action against the anti-national activities. The student's wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said that the protest march near the university's North Campus' Art Faculty was organised to save the DU from "anti-national activities".
Stay tuned for live updates
Mar 2, 2017 4:08 pm (IST)
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Thursday held a "protest march" in Punjab University, Chandigarh. (Image: Chaman lal/Network18)
Mar 2, 2017 1:21 pm (IST)
ABVP begins its counter march, calls ban for anti-nationals. (Image: Nakul Sharma)
Mar 2, 2017 1:07 pm (IST)
Protest outside at Delhi university plaza. (Image: Guneet Singh Vedi/ Network18)
Mar 2, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)
I fully stand by what I said, those opposing it in the assembly have no understanding,they are siding with anti-national forces:Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/SqJ02CeHI6
Haryana Minister Anil Vij, who earlier said that Gurmehar Kaur is politicising over her father's martyrdom, said on Thursday that he firmly stand by what he had said. People are not trying to understand the issue at all. Gurmehar Kaur is being misled by anti nationals.
Mar 2, 2017 11:04 am (IST)
Heavy security deployment in North Campus of the Delhi University ahead of ABVP's protest today. (Image: Sunil Singh/ Arjun Singh Bhandari/ Network18)
Mar 2, 2017 10:34 am (IST)
* Trouble erupted in the otherwise placid Delhi University campus on February 21 when the ABVP forced the cancellation of a seminar at Ramjas College over the participation of a controversial JNU student.
* The next day, ABVP activists were blamed for attacking students, teachers and journalists in the campus, triggering widespread condemnation.
Mar 2, 2017 10:32 am (IST)
The Delhi university campus was peaceful but a large number of police personnel remained deployed outside various colleges. Guards checked the identity cards of the students.
Mar 2, 2017 10:31 am (IST)
The RSS-affiliated student body demanded action against the students it said had raised "anti-national slogans" at the Jawaharlal Nehru University a year ago but have never been caught.
Mar 2, 2017 10:30 am (IST)
Delhi University was calm on Wednesday, a day after thousands of students protested against the ABVP, even as student Gurmehar Kaur, facing rape and death threats, got police security at her hometown Jalandhar in Punjab.