Durga Immersion Case LIVE: Calcutta High Court to Decide on PILs Against Mamata's Order Today

The bench had said that a mere assumption that a law-and-order situation might arise, owing to Vijaya Dashami and Muharram falling one after the other, could not be the basis for imposing curbs on immersion timings. Observing that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had herself told a public meeting that Hindus and Muslims lived together in harmony in the state, the bench said, "Listen to what the head of the state says and not a police officer."
RECAP | The Calcutta High Court had on Wednesday questioning the West Bengal government's curbs on Durga idol immersion, saying State cannot hinder a citizen's right to practise religion on the basis of a mere assumption of law and order disruption and must provide sound reasons for doing so. "Let them (Hindus and Muslims) live in harmony, do not create a line between them," Acting Chief Justice Rakesh Tiwary had said, asking the government to provide a "concrete ground" for its decision.
The Calcutta High Court is scheduled to pass today its order on three PILs challenging the restrictions on immersion of Durga idols at the end of the five-day Durga Puja festival in West Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee government in the state had imposed restrictions on Durga idol immersions on September 30, Vijaya Dashami, after 10 pm as Muharram falls on the next day, October 1.
