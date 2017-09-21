Durga Immersion Case LIVE: Calcutta High Court to Decide on PILs Against Mamata's Order Today

Sep 21, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

The bench had said that a mere assumption that a law-and-order situation might arise, owing to Vijaya Dashami and Muharram falling one after the other, could not be the basis for imposing curbs on immersion timings. Observing that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had herself told a public meeting that Hindus and Muslims lived together in harmony in the state, the bench said, "Listen to what the head of the state says and not a police officer."