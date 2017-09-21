GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Durga Immersion Case LIVE: HC Revokes Mamata Order, Allows Visarjan on All Days

News18.com | September 21, 2017, 2:46 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday revoked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's order of immersion of Durga idols. The HC allowed immersion till 12am on all days, including Moharram. The court asked the police to ensure routes are designated for puja procession and tazia.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 21, 2017 2:38 pm (IST)

Idol immersion in West Bengal has been permitted on all days. The High Court has revoked Mamata Banerjee's order and instructed separate routes for Muharram, Durga Puja idol immersions. The state administration has been asked to make necessary arrangements. 

Sep 21, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)

"You can exercise the power conferred to you. But, We cannot permit arbitrary use of power. You have to go step by step. If a gathering got violent, first you will use water cannon, then mild lathi-charge and then the next step. You can't fire first. Prohibition means that you are taking last step first. You are so powerful. Can you stop the calendar, can you regulate the moon? If you can, just do it," says Acting CJ. The advocate general replies with, "After passing the judgment if we again bar the emersion, what will happen?"

Sep 21, 2017 12:55 pm (IST)

"There is a difference between regulation and prohibition. You are exercising extreme power without any basis. Just because you are the state, you think you can pass an arbitrary order? Only because you dreamt that something will go wrong, you cannot impose restrictions," acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court tells West Bengal state government.

Sep 21, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

The bench had said that a mere assumption that a law-and-order situation might arise, owing to Vijaya Dashami and Muharram falling one after the other, could not be the basis for imposing curbs on immersion timings. Observing that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had herself told a public meeting that Hindus and Muslims lived together in harmony in the state, the bench said, "Listen to what the head of the state says and not a police officer."

Sep 21, 2017 10:22 am (IST)

RECAP | The Calcutta High Court had on Wednesday questioning the West Bengal government's curbs on Durga idol immersion, saying State cannot hinder a citizen's right to practise religion on the basis of a mere assumption of law and order disruption and must provide sound reasons for doing so. "Let them (Hindus and Muslims) live in harmony, do not create a line between them," Acting Chief Justice Rakesh Tiwary had said, asking the government to provide a "concrete ground" for its decision.

Sep 21, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

The Calcutta High Court is scheduled to pass today its order on three PILs challenging the restrictions on immersion of Durga idols at the end of the five-day Durga Puja festival in West Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee government in the state had imposed restrictions on Durga idol immersions on September 30, Vijaya Dashami, after 10 pm as Muharram falls on the next day, October 1.

