E Ahamed's Death Row: Oppn Says Kin Insulted, News Kept Secret For Hours

New Delhi: The death of former MOS external affairs E Ahamed rocked Lok Sabha again on Friday with MPs from Kerala demanding answers from the government on why the announcement on the IUML leader's death was delayed.

The family and supporters of Ahamed have insinuated that the government deliberately kept news of the death a secret for several hours because they did not want to postpone the budget.

Cutting across party lines, protesting MPs from Kerala forced an adjournment of the House and demanded a high-level enquiry into Ahmed's death and subsequent treatment in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The MPs also plan to submit a memorandum in this regard to the Prime Minister, Speaker and health minister.

Raising the matter in Lok sabha, NK Premchandran of CPI said, "We went to the hospital and most of the MPs were sure that Ahamed's death happened when he collapsed on the floor of the House. The doctors said that he is being taken care of but we saw that his eyes were shut with band aid. Why?"

Raising the matter in Rajya Sabha, Sitaram Yechury alleged the decision not to announce Ahamed's death was taken by the “highest office. He said, “the sort of maneuvering we saw in E Ahamed's death is unacceptable. I am told there was interference from the highest office. There should be an investigation."

By convention, Parliament adjourns for the day after making an obit reference when a sitting member dies. In this case, the House cited a precedent and decided to go ahead with the Budget presentation despite the protests of Opposition parties as it is a Constitutional requirement.

Ahamed had collapsed while listening to the president's joint address to the two houses on January 31. He was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where doctors declared him dead at around 2 am the next day.

Ahamed's family had alleged that they were prevented from seeing the MP at RML by bouncers at the ICU gate of the hospital.I'm not being allowed to see my father, it's my right. How can I not be allowed?" his son was quoted by PTI on 31st night.