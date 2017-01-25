E-mail Threat Says 4 Men Could Target Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on R-day

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received death threats on his official e-mail, which says four men could target the AAP leader.

City Police Commissioner Alok Verma has been approached by the government to look into the matter.

Sources said the death threat was sent to Kejriwal through email on Tuesday as well as on Wednesday.

Delhi Home Secretary S N Sahay has apprised Police Commissioner Verma about the threat and requested him to look into it urgently.

Sahay has also forwarded the threat emails to the police commissioner, sources said.

The sender of the mails have not disclosed identity. There was no immediate comment from police.

