E-rickshaw Driver Beaten to Death For Opposing Public Urination

New Delhi: A 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death allegedly by some men after he objected to them urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station.

On Saturday, the victim, Ravinder, saw a couple of men urinating outside the metro station and objected to it, police said .

Enraged, they came back in the evening and thrashed him.

Ravinder called up his family members who rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed.

A case has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Police are trying to find CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.