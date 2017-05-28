X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
E-rickshaw Driver Beaten to Death For Opposing Public Urination
Representational Image.
New Delhi: A 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death allegedly by some men after he objected to them urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station.
On Saturday, the victim, Ravinder, saw a couple of men urinating outside the metro station and objected to it, police said .
Enraged, they came back in the evening and thrashed him.
Ravinder called up his family members who rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed.
A case has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused.
Police are trying to find CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.
First Published: May 28, 2017, 2:02 PM IST
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy: Junaid Takes a Dig at Kohli Ahead of Indo-Pak Clash
- Sachin: A Billion Dreams: It Coasts Along on the Strength of Nostalgia
- When Caste Killed Community in Saharanpur
- Virender Sehwag Asked to Apply for the Post of India Coach
- Take a Journey Through the Lives of Famous Sportsmen With These Films