E-rickshaw Driver Killed For Opposing Public Urination; Venkaiah Naidu Demands Strong Action

New Delhi: A day after an e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death in Delhi for stopping a group of men from urinating in public, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said police should take strongest action possible.

Naidu said that 32-year-old Ravinder was promoting Swachh Bharat.

Sad that an e rickshaw driver was beaten to death for stopping 2 people from urinating in public in Delhi. He was promoting #SwachhBharat /1 — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) May 29, 2017

Spoke to police commissioner & asked him to take strongest action possible against the culprits. /2https://t.co/1OfW21hOT3 — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) May 29, 2017

Ravinder was beaten to death by a group of men after he objected to them urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station in north Delhi.

According to police, two men had bought liquor from a shop near the metro station and consumed it near Gate No. 4 on Saturday evening. They also urinated outside the station, to which Ravinder objected.

PTI had reported that the duo told Ravinder that they would deal with him later, and left the place in another e-rickshaw. They got off near Kirori Mal College.

Around 8pm, the duo, along with 10 others, returned to the metro station and attacked Ravinder. Another e-rickshaw driver, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted. Ravinder was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Police said that images of the two men have been captured in CCTV cameras installed at the liquor shop and on the North Campus of Delhi University, where Kirori Mal College is located.

It is suspected that the accused had come to Delhi to appear in a competitive examination. It has been learnt that they belong to Haryana and have been staying in Burari. Police have launched a hunt for the accused.

Ravinder, who lived in a slum near the metro station, got married last year. His wife is seven months pregnant.

(With PTI inputs)​