Earthquake Jolts Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

Shimla: In less than 24 hours, another mild earthquake jolted Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

"The earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale was felt for some seconds at 9.11 a.m.," Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.

Two low intensity earthquakes on Friday struck Chamba, adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

The first temblor measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale was recorded at 3.34 a.m., while the second measuring 4.5 was recorded at 5.32 a.m.