Earthquake Measuring 5.5 Hits India-Bangladesh Border, Tremors Felt Across North East
A man mapping the intensity of earthquake. (File Photo)
A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 on the richter scale hit the India-Bangladesh border sending tremors across the northeast region, US Geological survey said on Tuesday.
The tremors felt were in Guwahati, Assam at around 2:42 pm and the exact location of the earthquake was measured at 24.016° North and 92.006°East, the US Geological survey added.
There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.
