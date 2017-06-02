Earthquake of 5.0 Magnitude Hits Haryana, Northern India

New Delhi: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.0 on Richter Scale on Friday hit Haryana, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India.

The epicentre of the quake was Rohtak district in Haryana, according to the Meteorological department.

The depth of the quake was 22 km and it occurred at 4:25 AM, a Met report said.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.