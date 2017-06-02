GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Earthquake of 5.0 Magnitude Hits Haryana, Northern India

PTI

Updated: June 2, 2017, 8:06 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

New Delhi: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.0 on Richter Scale on Friday hit Haryana, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India.

The epicentre of the quake was Rohtak district in Haryana, according to the Meteorological department.

The depth of the quake was 22 km and it occurred at 4:25 AM, a Met report said.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

First Published: June 2, 2017, 8:00 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.