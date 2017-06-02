Earthquake of 5.0 Magnitude Hits Haryana, Northern India
New Delhi: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.0 on Richter Scale on Friday hit Haryana, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India.
The epicentre of the quake was Rohtak district in Haryana, according to the Meteorological department.
The depth of the quake was 22 km and it occurred at 4:25 AM, a Met report said.
There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.
First Published: June 2, 2017, 8:00 AM IST
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wonder Woman: Will DC’s First Female Superhero Film Break the Ceiling?
- GST Effect: Ford Figo, Aspire, EcoSport Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 30,000
- Tubelight: Salman-Sohail's 'Bhaihood' Makes Naach Meri Jaan Special
- Champions Trophy: Dhoni Tries His Hand at 'Bowling' in Practice
- HTC U11 Review: It Squeezes Into the iPhone 7 & Samsung Galaxy S8 Territory