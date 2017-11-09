Eatery Owner Throws Hot Oil at Customer After He Complains About Food
News agency ANI reported that the incident occurred in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar, and two people had been arrested in relation to the case.
A screegrab from the video showing the eatery shop in Maharashtra, where the incident was reported from. (Picture courtesy: ANI video)
New Delhi: A video showing the owner of a roadside eatery throwing hot oil at a customer has surfaced on social media.
News agency ANI reported that the incident occurred in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar, and the police had arrested two people in relation to this case.
The 43-second video shows that an initial verbal altercation between a customer complaining about the quality of the food snowballed into a fight.
The customer appears to be throwing something at the owner and walking away. The owner was enraged by customer's behaviour so much so that he ran around the table, grabbed a jug, filled it with hot oil from a kadai, and flung towards the customer.
The onlookers tried to defuse the situation, but the shop owner, by then, had already hurled oil a couple of times. It is still unknown if any other person sustained burn injuries due to owner's aggression.
We had arrested the vendor, but he filed a counter-complaint alleging that the concerned customer had vandalised his shop, police said.
News agency ANI reported that the incident occurred in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar, and the police had arrested two people in relation to this case.
The 43-second video shows that an initial verbal altercation between a customer complaining about the quality of the food snowballed into a fight.
#WATCH:Owner of a roadside eatery threw hot oil on a customer who complained about the food served, in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar. 2 arrested pic.twitter.com/ypsfVKHRGn— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017
The customer appears to be throwing something at the owner and walking away. The owner was enraged by customer's behaviour so much so that he ran around the table, grabbed a jug, filled it with hot oil from a kadai, and flung towards the customer.
The onlookers tried to defuse the situation, but the shop owner, by then, had already hurled oil a couple of times. It is still unknown if any other person sustained burn injuries due to owner's aggression.
We had arrested the vendor, but he filed a counter-complaint alleging that the concerned customer had vandalised his shop, police said.