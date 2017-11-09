Eatery Owner Throws Hot Oil at Customer After He Complains About Food

#WATCH:Owner of a roadside eatery threw hot oil on a customer who complained about the food served, in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar. 2 arrested pic.twitter.com/ypsfVKHRGn — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

: A video showing the owner of a roadside eatery throwing hot oil at a customer has surfaced on social media.News agency ANI reported that the incident occurred in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar, and the police had arrested two people in relation to this case.The 43-second video shows that an initial verbal altercation between a customer complaining about the quality of the food snowballed into a fight.The customer appears to be throwing something at the owner and walking away. The owner was enraged by customer's behaviour so much so that he ran around the table, grabbed a jug, filled it with hot oil from a kadai, and flung towards the customer.The onlookers tried to defuse the situation, but the shop owner, by then, had already hurled oil a couple of times. It is still unknown if any other person sustained burn injuries due to owner's aggression.We had arrested the vendor, but he filed a counter-complaint alleging that the concerned customer had vandalised his shop, police said.