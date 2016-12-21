EC Delists 200 Political Parties, Likely to Inform I-T to Scan Funds

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (EC) is likely to inform Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) about its decision to delist 200 political parties on suspicion of their alleged involvement in money laundering.

It was found that out of 200, many of these political parties have not contested any election in last 10 years and EC suspects that they could be involved in money laundering.

Sources said, CBDT will look into the financial transactions of these political parties since they are no longer entitled to any tax benefit.

"The initiative has been taken to curb black money menace and against those who are involved in forming political parties to turn black money into white," he said.

Presently there are seven national political parties, 58 state parties and nearly 1786 registered unrecognised parties active in India.