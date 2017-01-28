EC Gives Green Signal to Next Episode of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/File photo.
New Delhi: The Election Commission has given a go ahead to the next episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki baat' programme to be aired on Sunday.
The government had approached the Commission seeking clearance for the regular radio programme as Model Code of Conduct is in force in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur which are going for assembly polls between February 4 and March 8.
PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' of January 29th has been cleared by Election Commission, say EC sources
— ANI (@ANI_news) 28 January 2017
The Commission has now cleared the programme, sources said.
The government had been approaching the Commission for clearance of the radio programme from the poll panel during assembly elections.
This time, the focus of 'Mann ki baat' will be the Class X and XII Board examinations. The exam will commence from March 9, a day after the last vote is cast in the assembly polls.
