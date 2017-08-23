EC Seeks FIR Against Jagan Reddy for Comments on Chandrababu Naidu

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday asked the Returning Officer to file an FIR against YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy for delivering a provocative and objectionable speech during the Nandyal bypoll campaign.During an election rally earlier this month, Jagan had said, “If Chandrababu Naidu is shot in middle of road for his misdeeds, there is nothing wrong”In its letter to Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh, the EC said, “Using such abusive and provocative language amounts to violation of Model Code of Conduct and hence it’s a fit case for reprimanding and issuing severe warning to Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Commission is of the opinion that an FIR may also be filed against Jagan."The Returning Officer had earlier issued a notice to Jagan for his statement. The YSR Congress leader in his reply said the comments were unintentional.Speaking to CNN New18, Chief Electoral Officer Bhanwarlal, said, "We have received the orders and the Returning Officer has been asked to act. We will issue severe warning to the leader telling him that he should not have used such unparliamentary language. The complaint will be forwarded for police investigation."Polling is underway in a high voltage battle between TDP and YSR Congress in Nandyal. The results will be announced on August 28.