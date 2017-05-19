DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
EC to Hold EVM Demo of Its Own, Decide on Hackathon Tomorrow
The Election Commission had convened an all-party meeting on May 12 to discuss the reliability of the EVMs. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: The Election Commission will hold a demonstration on Saturday to counter the charge of EVM tampering levelled by a host of opposition parties, chiefly the AAP. The date of the hackathon — the poll panel’s open challenge to technocrats and political parties — is also likely to be announced on Saturday.
The poll panel’s demonstration comes weeks after the Aam Aadmi Party claimed to have successfully hacked into an EVM when its MLA, Saurabh Bhardwaj, gave a point-by-point demonstration on ways to rig the voting machine at a special session of the Delhi Assembly.
ALSO READ | Prototype EVM Used By AAP, Let Them Prove at Hackathon: EC Source
The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had alleged that EVMs were tampered with in the February-March assembly elections in five states and the just concluded Delhi civic polls.
ALSO READ | Kejriwal Says EC Backing Out of EVM Hackathon, CEC Says Challenge is on
The Election Commission had on May 12 met the representatives of seven national parties and 35 state parties to reassure them that EVMs cannot be tampered with. After the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the poll panel had backtracked the promise to conduct a hackathon. The EC, however, has said that the challenge was on and the date would be announced soon.
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Rohit Issues Rallying Cry Ahead of Kolkata Clash
- Skoda Karoq Unveiled Globally, To Sit Below the Kodiaq SUV
- Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor's First Look from 102 Not Out Is Here!
- Exclusive: Read Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- Deepika Padukone Slays In A Brandon Maxwell Gown At Cannes 2017