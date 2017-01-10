»
1-min read

EC to Monitor Election Rallies in Goa via Live-Streaming

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 10, 2017, 10:55 AM IST | Updated: 6 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
EC to Monitor Election Rallies in Goa via Live-Streaming
Election Commission of India (Photo: Umesh Sharma, News18)

Panaji: All the election rallies in Goa would be monitored by Election Commission of India (ECI) through live-streaming and web casting, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Live feed is being taken from all the election rallies and flying squads which are on the field. The feed would be monitored in Chief Electoral Office and the office of both the district magistrates, Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal told PTI on Tuesday.

The Commission has also decided to have 'live' streaming from all the polling stations spread across 40 constituencies so that the actual happenings at these points would be known to the officers, he said.

Kunal said the traditional videography done during the election process would be replaced by live streaming.

Live streaming is possible as Goa has good connectivity and necessary infrastructure is in place, he said.

There were initial hitches but the live streaming has started functioning full-fledged from Monday onwards, he said adding that there is a dedicated server and dedicated video wall in offices of both district magistrates and CEO office.

Kunal said the officers can even watch all the live streaming on their laptops.

The elections for Goa Assembly would be held on February 4.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.