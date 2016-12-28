ED Arrests Kotak Mahindra Branch Manager for Deposits Worth Rs 34 cr
People queue up inside a bank to exchange their old Rs 1000 and 500. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: ED has arrested a manager of a Kotak Bank branch in connection with its money laundering probe in a criminal case of detection of nine alleged fake accounts with deposits worth Rs 34 crore post demonetisation.
Officials said the agency arrested the manager of the banks branch in the K G Marg area in the city, late on Tuesday night after questioning.
"The manager has been arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and will be produced before the court for further custody," they said.
The Enforcement Directorate took on the case and registered an FIR under PMLA laws after taking cognisance of Delhi Polices crime branch FIR in the said case.
Police had also arrested two persons last week for allegedly depositing black money worth Rs 34 crore in nine fake accounts being operated in the Naya Bazar branch of the said bank.
A bank spokesperson had then said in a statement that it "confirms that it has a robust system of regularly and proactively filing necessary reports with the statutory authorities as prescribed by them, which include these accounts.
"The Bank denies that there were any fake accounts.The Bank is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities," the spokesperson said.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'