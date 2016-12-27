ED Search Reveals Why Mayawati Was Against Demonetisation: BJP

Jalandhar: A day after ED detected huge cash deposits in an account belonging to BSP, BJP on Tuesday took a dig at Mayawati saying now it is clear why she was protesting against the demonetisation move.

"It is now clear why Mayawati was protesting against it (demonetisation) and why she was angry with the Centre," party's national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told reporters before addressing a rally of BJP's minroty cell in Mukerian of Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

"Mayawati has been protesting against demonetisation in the name of the poor but now the common man knows why she was against the drive," he said.

The ED, on Monday, detected cash deposits totalling over Rs 104 crore in an account belonging to the BSP and Rs 1.43 crore in an account belonging to party Supremo Mayawati's brother

Anand in a branch of United Bank of India in New Delhi. Hussain said many politicians are protesting against the note ban in the name of the common man but the truth is they are creating ruckus for their vested interests, Hussain said.

"A drive is on against black money. In the manner we have made India Congress free, similarly we will make black money-free India. That is why the government is stressing on a cashless society," he said.

The government is working towards a cashless economy and it will help in checking black money, Hussain said.

On Uttar Pradesh elections, he said there is a wave in BJP's support and the party is fighting against corruption and nepotism.

When asked if there is nepotism in Punjab, Hussain said,

"They (Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his family) have achieved this with their hardwork."

Over seat distribution between SAD and BJP, he said the election will be fought as per the coalition system only. On being asked when BJP will declare candidates for Punjab polls, he said in other parties candidates contest the polls but in BJP the party itself competes in the elections.

Strategies are being formed and soon candidates will be declared.

"BJP has strong ties with SAD that is why the coalition is continuing but such was not the case in Odisha," he said replying to a question on why the alliance of BJP and BJD was broken in the state.