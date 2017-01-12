Election Commission Censures Sakshi Maharaj For Population Remark

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday censured BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj for his remarks on population control.

This comes after the EC had issued a showcause notice to Unnao MP on Monday night and has given Maharaj time till Wednesday morning to file his reply as to why no action should be taken against him.

Maharaj on January 6th had indirectly blamed Muslims for the population growth of the country at public meeting in Meerut.

"Population is increased by those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children. Strict laws are required in this country if we really want to curb population. Parties need to rise above politics and take decision for the sake of the country," he had said.

The BJP has distanced itself from party MP Maharaj's controversial comment, saying neither the party nor the NDA government at the Centre supported the view.

The commission said prima facie he has violated the model code which came into force on January 4 following announcement of assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Maharaj also said that the money earned from cattle slaughter was being used to fund terrorism.

The remarks come days after the Supreme Court ruled that political parties and candidates can't seek votes in the name of religion or caste and ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on February 11.