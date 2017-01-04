Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will pick new assemblies between February 4 and March 8 in the biggest popularity test since the Lok Sabha polls of 2014.

Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, will go to the polls in seven phases: February 11 (73 seats), 15 (67 seats), 19 (69 seats), 23 (53 seats) and 27 (52 seats) and March 4 (49 seats) and 8 (40 seats).

The results from all the states will be known on March 11, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said on Wednesday while unveiling a slew of new election-related rules.

For the first time, there will be separate polling stations for women and photographs of the candidates will be displayed on the electronic voting machines.

The results from all the states will be known on March 11, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said on Wednesday while unveiling a slew of new election-related rules.

While the BJP rules Goa, it is a junior ally to the Shiromani Akali Dal-led government in Punjab. The Congress governs Uttarakhand and Manipur.

The AAP, the country's youngest political outfit and which rules Delhi, will contest for the first time in Punjab and Goa.

For the first time, there will be separate polling stations for women and photographs of the candidates will be displayed on the electronic voting machines.

The maximum limit for expenses for each candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand is Rs 28 lakh, while that in Goa and Manipur is Rs 20 lakh,.