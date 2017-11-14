Encounters Underway in Kulgam, Pulwama Districts of South Kashmir

Two encounters broke out on Tuesday morning between security forces and militants in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nowbug Kund village in Qazigund area of Kulgam this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesman said.As the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter, he said.The firing was going on when last reports came in, the spokesman said.He said another encounter broke out in Laam village of Tral in Awantipora area of Pulwama after the militants fired upon a search party of security forces.Gunfight was going on, the spokesman said, adding, further details are awaited.