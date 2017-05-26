Encounter Ongoing in Kashmir's Pulwama District, 3 Militants Trapped

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district late on Friday.

Three militants are believed to be trapped in Saimu village by a combined team of police and Army.

According to reports, militants first opened fire at a patrol party in the area around 9 PM but no one was injured.

However, in the ensuing melee, the militants managed to escape from the spot.

Following this, forces were rushed to the area and a combing operation was launched. During the sweep a team intercepted the militants as they were trying to leave the area which led to a gun fight.

The militants are now believed to be trapped in the village. The encounter was ongoing till the last reports came in.