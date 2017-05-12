DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Maoists in Bihar
Image for representation only.
Patna: In another attack by the Maoists, police were targeted by Maoists in Giddheshwar forest on Friday.
Jamui superintendent of police Jayantkant said that the jawans inflicted heavy damage to the Maoist hideouts and the latter had to flee that area. The Maoists were soon intercepted in Kauakole jungles of the bordering Nawada district where, at the time of filing of this report, the encounter was still going on.
According to officials, Kauakole is a hilly terrain where there is no network connectivity. Additional forces have reached the spot to help with the operations.
Sources also told News18 that security forces have recovered many items from their hideouts in Jamui including solar plates, night vision devices. No weapons have been recovered.
This comes just days after chief minister Nitish Kumar, while participating in a meeting called by chief ministers of Naxal-affected states, lashed out at Centre's anti-Naxal policy, asserting that use of force alone could not be the solution.
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Guptill Takes One-handed Blinder To Keep KXIP Breathing
- Meri Pyaari Bindu: This Little Universe of Ayushmann, Parineeti Is Simply Magical
- Rising Pune Supergiant's Rahul Tripathi Loves Playing Stick Cricket on His Phone
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Every Bit Royal That She Is In Her Latest Outfit, See Pic
- Sachin Tendulkar Is Co-owner Of Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Nadu Franchise