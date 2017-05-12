Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Maoists in Bihar

Patna: In another attack by the Maoists, police were targeted by Maoists in Giddheshwar forest on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team from Jamui district, along with CRPF and anti-naxal Cobra forces, started combing operations in the jungle after they received information about a group of Maoists hiding in the area.



Jamui superintendent of police Jayantkant said that the jawans inflicted heavy damage to the Maoist hideouts and the latter had to flee that area. The Maoists were soon intercepted in Kauakole jungles of the bordering Nawada district where, at the time of filing of this report, the encounter was still going on.

According to officials, Kauakole is a hilly terrain where there is no network connectivity. Additional forces have reached the spot to help with the operations.

Sources also told News18 that security forces have recovered many items from their hideouts in Jamui including solar plates, night vision devices. No weapons have been recovered.

This comes just days after chief minister Nitish Kumar, while participating in a meeting called by chief ministers of Naxal-affected states, lashed out at Centre's anti-Naxal policy, asserting that use of force alone could not be the solution.