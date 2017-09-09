GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Engine of Kashi Vishwanath Exp Derails at New Delhi Station

The derailment comes close on the heels of three trains jumping off the tracks in Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Maharashtra within a span of nine hours on September 7.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2017, 10:29 PM IST
File photo of the Kashi Vishwanath Express.
New Delhi: The engine of the Kashi Vishwanath Express derailed at the New Delhi Railway Station while going towards the yard today, a railway official said.

The train travels from Varanasi to the national capital. "One wheel of diesel engine of empty caching rake has derailed at NDLS station during shunting movement to washing line. There were no injuries," said Neeraj Sharma, Northern Railways spokesperson.

The derailment comes close on the heels of three trains jumping off the tracks in Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Maharashtra within a span of nine hours on September 7. After this, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal asked the Railway Board to divert rails marked for construction of new lines to stretches prone to accidents and where replacement was due.

He also directed the board officials to expedite procurement of new rails to complete laying of tracks in pending projects and eliminate unmanned level crossings within a year.

