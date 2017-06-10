Engineer Strangled by Chopper Blades in Badrinath; Pilot, 5 Passengers Safe

New Delhi: A helicopter engineer died on Saturday when he caught got in the blades of the chopper in Uttarakhand’s Badrinath on Saturday.

The pilot and five passengers in the helicopter were reported to be safe.

The accident occurred when the chopper failed to gain height due to low pressure, Tripti Bhatt, SP of Chamoli district told CNN-News18.

The engineer was reportedly strangled to death, she said, adding that details of the accident were awaited.

The chopper was bound for Haridwar and that the pilgrims had resumed their journey by road, Bhatt said.

Condoling the engineer’s death, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted: