Engineers India Limited (EIL) Recruitment 2017: 229 Trade/Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply Before November 28, 2017

The Engineers India Limited (EIL) Recruitment 2017 Advertisement to fill 229 Apprentices posts has been released by EIL on its official recruitment website - recruitment.eil.co.in/. Engineers India Limited aims to engage fresher Trade and Technician apprentices to fill these 229 vacancies, out of which approximately 179 vacancies are for Trade Apprentices and approximately 50 vacancies are for Technician Apprentices. The last date to apply for the same is 28th November 2017.How to Apply for Engineers India Limited (EIL) Trade Apprentices Recruitment 2017?Candidates interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions below and apply online before the last date:Step 1 – Visit the official recruitment website of EIL - http://recruitment.eil.co.in/Step 2 – Click on the Apprenticeship post you wish to apply forStep 3 – Complete the online application with the required information and documentationStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceLocation:1. Trade Apprentices can be posted anywhere at the following training centres of EIL:New Delhi/Gurgaon, Regional Offices at Vadodara, Chennai, Kolkata or Branch Office - Mumbai.2. Technician Apprentices will be posted EIL Head Quarters at New Delhi and Gurgaon.Stipend for EIL Trade & Technician Apprentices:1. The selected candidates will get a stipend of 10,000 to 14,000 per month for the Delhi / NCR location as per the Apprentice Act, however for other locations the stipend will be based on the minimum wages of semi-skilled workers.2. No other benefit like TA/DA/ Boarding/Lodging/Transportation will be extended to the apprentices.Eligibility Criteria:1. Age – Candidates must be 18 years or above as on 28th November 20172. Academic Qualification differs for various positions, candidates must see the detailed advertisement3. Candidates must be freshers and must not have any training or job experience of one or more than one year4. Candidates must not have pursued any apprenticeship earlier under the Apprentice Act.Selection Process:Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list based on the percentage marks obtained in their Trade/Discipline qualifying exam.Official Advertisement for Engineers India Limited (EIL) Recruitment 2017:Candidates can read through the detailed Advertisement Number HRD/Rectt./Advt/2017-18/06at the below url:http://recruitment.eil.co.in/hrdnew/others/Final%20Detailed%20Advertisement%20-Engagement%20of%20Apprentices.pdf