Etah Accident: Over 20 Children Dead as School Bus Collides With Truck
Representative Image
Lucknow: Over twenty schoolchildren were feared dead and 40 others injured in a tragic road accident on Thursday morning in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh.
The accident took place in Aliganj town where a private school bus collided head-on with a speeding truck.
UP DGP Javeed Ahmad said, “School was open against the order of district administration to close schools due to cold. 15 children died. Priority is to rescue trapped children. Rescue operation is underway. Strict action will be taken against the school.”
Tragic road accident in Aliganj Etah. Over 15 school kids feared dead. Rescue of injured ongoing.
— Javeed (@javeeddgpup) January 19, 2017
A rescue team accompanied by locals rushed to the spot and took the injured children to a nearby hospital.
"Anguished by tragic accident in UP’s Etah. I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole passing away of young children," PM Narendra Modi wrote on twitter.
He further wrote: "I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest."
According to police, eight children were killed on the spot, while the rest were declared dead in the hospital.
