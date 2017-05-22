EVM Challenge And Presidential Poll Delay Rajya Sabha Elections

New Delhi: Even as the political parties announced the candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections for 10 seats in West Bengal, Gujarat and Goa, the Election Commission has withdrawn the notification for the polls.

The poll was supposed to have happened on June 9th. Out of 10, six were to be elected from West Bengal, three from Gujarat and one from Goa.

The election commission has stated the Presidential Elections and the impending EVM challenge as the reason behind postponement of the polls.

The EC said, “The conduct of the Presidential Elections may coincide with the schedule of Biennial Elections as announced and in view of the fact the Secretaries of legislative Assemblies are notified as Returning Officer for Biennial Elections to council of States and they are also to be appointed as Assistant Returning Officers for Presidential Elections 2017.

EC has invited recognised Political parties to prove before the Commission the allegations made on tamperability of VVPAT EVMs from 3rd June. The election commission feels the Rajya Sabha polls ‘will divert attention of some of the parties who may like to participate in the challenge.’

One of the main stakeholders in these polls, All India Trinamool Congress has taken a hardline stand against the EVMs. The party Vice President Mukul Roy told the election commission in the all-party meeting "that EVMs are not at all reliable and strongly demanded (that) the EC start using paper ballots in all future polls".