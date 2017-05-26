EVM Hackathon: Deadline to Apply Ends Today, But No Takers Yet

New Delhi: The deadline for political parties to ‘apply’ for participation in the Election Commission’s EVM hackathon ends at 5pm on Friday. But the poll panel has received no application so far, sources told CNN-News18.

According to sources, no party has yet approached the Election Commission to take part in its open challenge which commences on June 3 and is likely to continue for five days.

The Commission had on May 20 announced that it would conduct the hackathon from June 3 where technocrats and representatives of political parties would be invited to try and hack into its EVM. The seven recognised national and 49 state parties have until 5pm on Friday to apply.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is at the forefront of an opposition allegation that EVMs were rigged in recent Assembly and Delhi municipal elections, has asked the EC to reconsider the terms set for the challenge and allow it to be an open 'hackathon' where tampering of any kind can be demonstrated.

The poll panel has already rejected the party’s demand that it allow participants to tamper with the motherboard of the machines. The EC said that a change in circuits would mean the EVM is no longer the one used by the Commission.